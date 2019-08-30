|
|
Lillian Stein. Beloved wife of the late Charles Stein. Cherished sister of Paulette (the late Samuel) Kallow and the late Doris (the late Sidney) Horwitz. Dear aunt of Susan (the late David) Coty, Jacqueline (Shel) Turf, and Phyllis Kulp. Special thanks for the love and support from the Horn and Itzkowitz families. Lillian was a lifelong member Hadassah and Na'Amat as well as a 50 year JUF Golden Circle donor. She taught Yiddish for many years in the northern suburbs. Graveside service Friday 1:30PM at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, 1400 Des Plaines Ave., Forest Park, IL, Gate 53. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Na'Amat would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019