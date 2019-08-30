Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Waldheim Jewish Cemetery
1400 Des Plaines Ave.
Forest Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Stein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Stein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Stein Obituary
Lillian Stein. Beloved wife of the late Charles Stein. Cherished sister of Paulette (the late Samuel) Kallow and the late Doris (the late Sidney) Horwitz. Dear aunt of Susan (the late David) Coty, Jacqueline (Shel) Turf, and Phyllis Kulp. Special thanks for the love and support from the Horn and Itzkowitz families. Lillian was a lifelong member Hadassah and Na'Amat as well as a 50 year JUF Golden Circle donor. She taught Yiddish for many years in the northern suburbs. Graveside service Friday 1:30PM at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery, 1400 Des Plaines Ave., Forest Park, IL, Gate 53. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Na'Amat would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now