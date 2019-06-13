Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
6435 S. Kilbourn Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Tomiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Tomiser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Tomiser Obituary
Lillian Tomiser, 90, June 8, 2019, devoted daughter of the late Victor and Bertha Willischitz Tomiser; dearly beloved sister of Erna R. Tomiser, the late Frieda A., Edward J., Irma, and Victor Tomiser, Jr.; dear cousin of Irene Binder, of Austria, the late Margaret Plochl and the late Ann Maguire; kind and dear friend of many. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Friday, June 14, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, June 15, 9:15 a.m., at chapel, to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 6435 S. Kilbourn Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit LILLIAN TOMISER BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. For information call 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now