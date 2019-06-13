|
Lillian Tomiser, 90, June 8, 2019, devoted daughter of the late Victor and Bertha Willischitz Tomiser; dearly beloved sister of Erna R. Tomiser, the late Frieda A., Edward J., Irma, and Victor Tomiser, Jr.; dear cousin of Irene Binder, of Austria, the late Margaret Plochl and the late Ann Maguire; kind and dear friend of many. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Friday, June 14, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, June 15, 9:15 a.m., at chapel, to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 6435 S. Kilbourn Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit LILLIAN TOMISER BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. For information call 773-581-9000.
