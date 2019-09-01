|
|
Lillian Z. Wrobel, nee Zagel, age 98, beloved wife of the late Lawrence Wrobel; loving mother of Janice (Roy) Beaman, Robert (Debra) Wrobel, Dr. Terry Wrobel, and Dr. Michael Wrobel; adored grandmother of Amber (Brian) Ross, Daniel (Jill) Beaman, Emily (Jonathan) Oakes, Adam, Joshua, and Genna Wrobel; proud great grandmother of Lindsay, Natalie, Joe, Ollie, Annabelle, and Julian; devoted daughter of the late Abraham and the late Zelda Zagel; cherished sister of the late Trudy (Jordan Kaplan) Unger, the late Sam and the late Lew Zagel; treasured aunt and friend to many. Graveside service Monday, 10:00 a.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand & Wilke Rds., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org or . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019