Lillian Zielnik (nee Piotrowski) of Chicago; beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Suzanne (s/o Howard). Dearest sister of Bernice, the late Alice, John, Chester and Leo. Also many nieces, nephews, cherished friends and neighbors. Funeral Monday 9am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Patricia Church, Hickory Hills; Mass 10am. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Visitation Sunday 2pm to 8pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019