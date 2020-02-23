|
In loving memory of Dr. Lilliana Jovanovic 77, passed away in Chicago on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Lilliana Jovanovic, beloved daughter of Branislav and Desanka Jovanovic, caring wife of the late Vujadin Dabic, loving mother of Christine and Katherine Dabich and stepson Milos Dabic, proud grandmother of Ibrahim, Idris, Aisha, Miles, and Tomas.
Dr. Jovanovic will be sorely missed by numerous other family members and dear friends in Serbia, Australia, Egypt, the USA and world-wide.
Opelo, (Serbian Orthodox Funeral Service), Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Monastery, 32377 Milwaukee avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048.
For info please contact Sveta Gora Serbian Orthodox Funeral Home 773.588.2200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020