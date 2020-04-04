|
Lilo Salmon-Legagneur, 86, who for decades brought loving companionship along with food and flowers to hundreds of isolated elderly across Chicago, died of an abdominal aneurysm March 27, 2020 in Paris, France, where she lived in retirement. "Lilo died at home peacefully in my arms," said her husband of over 50 years, most spent operating the storefront charity Little Brothers of the Poor/Friends of the Elderly. So great the need, so successful their early effort, that Michel and Lilo, a German-born social worker (nee Kietzmann), launched in 1982 a more comprehensive non-profit called H.O.M.E., or Housing Opportunities & Maintenance for the Elderly. With lean staff but hundreds of volunteers, the group now runs a home repair and maintenance service, a shopping bus and household moving service, as well as three affordable living residences in the Edgewater, Belmont-Cragin and Rogers Park neighborhoods. The latter, Nathalie Salmon House, a modern 53-unit facility on Sheridan Road, is named for Michel and Lilo's only child, whose tragic death in a 1986 car accident at age 16 devastated the couple…yet redoubled their commitment to "intergenerational" housing wherein younger staff and families with children mix with and enliven the H.O.M.E. experience. In addition to her husband Michel, she is survived by a brother Joachim, his wife Judith, and nephews and nieces. Funeral services were held April 2 in Paris. Memorial contributions to H.O.M.E., 1419 W. Carroll Ave., Chicago, IL 60607; or www.HOMEseniors.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2020