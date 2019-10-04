|
Lincoln Beals Hubbard, Professor of Medical Physics, Rush University, died October 1, 2019. He was born September 8, 1940, in Hawkesbury, Canada, the last child of Carroll and Mary (Beals) Hubbard. He was educated in physics at the University of New Hampshire (BS '61) and MIT (Ph.D. '67) with a post doctorate at Argonne National Lab. After academic teaching (Knoxville College (TN) '68-'70, and Furman University (Greenville, SC) '70-'74) he shifted to a career in Medical Radiological Physics. His work as a consultant to a multitude of large and small medical facilities throughout the upper Midwest primarily focused on the design, testing and machine calibration of x-ray machines for clinical treatment and diagnosis. He found it great work for over 40 years. His last Volvo kept going for over 400,000 miles but his body could not do the same.
Lincoln is pre-deceased by his parents and his brother Arthur (Nel) Hubbard. He is survived by his wife Nancy (Krieger) of 59 years; his two sisters Doris (Barrie) Wilson and Helen (Helmer) Grohmann; his two daughters Jill (Daniel) Coburn and Katrina (Daniel) Bens; and his four grandchildren, Mikaela (Nicholas) Coburn-Pierce, Corinne Coburn, Lincoln Bens and Lydia Bens; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Brightstar Care and Angels Grace Hospice for their compassionate help and care. In lieu of cards and flowers, donations to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance would be appreciated. Donations can be made at: https://fundraise.ccalliance.org/blue-star-tributes/lincolnhubbard
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019