Linda A. Link, nee Mazursky, age 63.
Beloved wife of Phillip. Married 41 years. Loving mother of Mara (Britta) Link and Allie (Adam) Link Ruggles. Proud grandmother of Ramona Ruggles. Caring sister of Gloria (Eric) Matlin. Fond aunt of Arielle (Sean) Hofherr and Zack (Katie) Matlin. Service is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to , . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020