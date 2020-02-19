|
Linda Agnes Johanns, 59, a long time Naperville resident, died February 13 of cancer. She is survived by her husband, Michael Risley, sons James (Britney), and Andrew, daughter Elizabeth, grandson Otto, parents Charles and Gloria, brother Fred (Linda D.), all of Naperville, and brother Charles (Carol) of Western Springs, as well as numerous aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Linda loved spending time in nature, walking the Morton Arboretum or sitting in the shade at the family lake house, and she enjoyed it even more when surrounded by her family. She also spent hours on her front porch, chatting with neighbors or just reading a good book, maybe with a beer in hand. She was a 1978 graduate of Naperville North High School and a 1982 graduate of the business school at Washington University, St. Louis. Working her entire career in market research, at the time of her death she was director of consumer analytics at the Nielsen Company. A visitation and memorial service is planned for Saturday, February 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Edward Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choosing.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020