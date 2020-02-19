Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map

Linda Agnes Johanns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Agnes Johanns Obituary
Linda Agnes Johanns, 59, a long time Naperville resident, died February 13 of cancer. She is survived by her husband, Michael Risley, sons James (Britney), and Andrew, daughter Elizabeth, grandson Otto, parents Charles and Gloria, brother Fred (Linda D.), all of Naperville, and brother Charles (Carol) of Western Springs, as well as numerous aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Linda loved spending time in nature, walking the Morton Arboretum or sitting in the shade at the family lake house, and she enjoyed it even more when surrounded by her family. She also spent hours on her front porch, chatting with neighbors or just reading a good book, maybe with a beer in hand. She was a 1978 graduate of Naperville North High School and a 1982 graduate of the business school at Washington University, St. Louis. Working her entire career in market research, at the time of her death she was director of consumer analytics at the Nielsen Company. A visitation and memorial service is planned for Saturday, February 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Edward Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choosing.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -