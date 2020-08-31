Linda Bailey Johnson, 73, loving daughter of Joseph Charles Bailey and Evelyn Goldstein Bailey, died peacefully August 30th in her home. She is survived by her devoted husband, Carl Eugene Johnson, and beloved daughters, Elizabeth Bailey Johnson and Jessica Reid Dunevant (Robert R. Dunevant). Linda was full of life and laughter until the very end and will be greatly missed by her family and dear friends. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com