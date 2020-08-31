1/2
Linda Bailey Johnson
Linda Bailey Johnson, 73, loving daughter of Joseph Charles Bailey and Evelyn Goldstein Bailey, died peacefully August 30th in her home. She is survived by her devoted husband, Carl Eugene Johnson, and beloved daughters, Elizabeth Bailey Johnson and Jessica Reid Dunevant (Robert R. Dunevant). Linda was full of life and laughter until the very end and will be greatly missed by her family and dear friends. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
