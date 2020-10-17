Linda Bogdaniec, nee Kelly, 72, of Chicago; widow of Peter Bogdaniec; loving mother of Jean (Nick) and Steven (Sondra); fond sister of Richard. Visitation Monday, 10/19/2020, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. with funeral service immediately following. Funeral service will also be available online. Email: LBFuneral1@gmail.com for funeral service live streaming link or mailing information. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
. Cremation private. Masks and social distancing required at funeral home. Services will be held at M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N Northwest Highway, Chicago. For information, call 773-631-1240 or visit suerth.com
.