Linda Bogdaniec
Linda Bogdaniec, nee Kelly, 72, of Chicago; widow of Peter Bogdaniec; loving mother of Jean (Nick) and Steven (Sondra); fond sister of Richard. Visitation Monday, 10/19/2020, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. with funeral service immediately following. Funeral service will also be available online. Email: LBFuneral1@gmail.com for funeral service live streaming link or mailing information. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society. Cremation private. Masks and social distancing required at funeral home. Services will be held at M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N Northwest Highway, Chicago. For information, call 773-631-1240 or visit suerth.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
