Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 278-7767
Linda LeKander
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Linda C. LeKander Obituary
Linda C. LeKander, 71, passed away December 25, 2019. Loving wife of Terry. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and the late Christina. Cherished sister of Tina Bishop. Dearest aunt of Raymond and Bridget. Visitation Monday 12 - 8 P.M. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Family and friends will gather at Muzyka Chapel on Tuesday 10:00 A.M. and then will proceed to Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL for the interment.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
