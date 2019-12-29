|
Linda C. LeKander, 71, passed away December 25, 2019. Loving wife of Terry. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and the late Christina. Cherished sister of Tina Bishop. Dearest aunt of Raymond and Bridget. Visitation Monday 12 - 8 P.M. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Family and friends will gather at Muzyka Chapel on Tuesday 10:00 A.M. and then will proceed to Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL for the interment.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019