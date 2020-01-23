|
Visitation for Linda C. Wcislo (nee Lawrence), 70, of Elk Grove Village for 30 years, held Fri., Jan. 24 from 2:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral Services held Sat., Jan. 25 beginning with prayers at 10:15am at the funeral home to 11:00am funeral mass at St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Inurnment will be at a later date. Born June 18, 1949 in Chicago to the late Jim and the late Carol (nee Britt); she passed away suddenly Jan. 21, 2020 in Elk Grove. Linda was the adoring wife of 45 years to David; loving mother of Amanda (Tom) Bolan and Matthew; proud grandmother of Liam and Kathleen Bolan and Mason Wcislo; beloved sister of the late Ron and the late Kathy; dear friend to many, she will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In Lieu of flowers memorials in Linda's name to ; Give hope to kids with cancer. For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020