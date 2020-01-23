Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:15 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Wcislo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda C. Wcislo


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda C. Wcislo Obituary
Visitation for Linda C. Wcislo (nee Lawrence), 70, of Elk Grove Village for 30 years, held Fri., Jan. 24 from 2:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral Services held Sat., Jan. 25 beginning with prayers at 10:15am at the funeral home to 11:00am funeral mass at St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Inurnment will be at a later date. Born June 18, 1949 in Chicago to the late Jim and the late Carol (nee Britt); she passed away suddenly Jan. 21, 2020 in Elk Grove. Linda was the adoring wife of 45 years to David; loving mother of Amanda (Tom) Bolan and Matthew; proud grandmother of Liam and Kathleen Bolan and Mason Wcislo; beloved sister of the late Ron and the late Kathy; dear friend to many, she will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In Lieu of flowers memorials in Linda's name to ; Give hope to kids with cancer. For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -