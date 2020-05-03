Linda Cairo Hillsman
Linda Cairo Hillsman, age 60, of La Grange Park, IL, was called to Heaven after a long battle with cancer on April 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard Hillsman; devoted mother of Caitlin (Devin) Marino, Dana Hillsman (CJ Ryan, fiancé) and Michael Hillsman; dear sister of Ernie (Anna) Cairo, Cindy (Mark) Goodwin and Karen Cairo; caring in-laws Gerry (Lou O'Toole) Hillsman, Mary (Brian Weberg) Hillsman, Jean (the late Tim) Ferrara, Peter Hillsman, Steve (Kathleen) Hillsman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Linda was raised in the West Lawn neighborhood of Chicago by her parents Ernie Sr. and the late Nancy, attended Hubbard High School and earned a degree from DePaul University. Linda and Richard met while working at The First National Bank of Chicago and were married for over 30 years. Linda was devoted to her family and to her faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ. After her first bout with cancer in 2002, Linda dedicated herself to fitness and self-improvement as a personal trainer, group fitness instructor and author. Linda was a fabulous dancer and especially loved teaching Zumba. In her later years when physical limitations slowed her down, her focus shifted to spiritual development and evangelism through church ministry and prayer. She will be remembered for her kind, loving spirit and selflessness. Although too short, her life served as a beacon of Light, a shining example of courage, strength and goodness for her family and many friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on July 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Church in La Grange, IL. Interment will be private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, IL 60513. Memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Road, Chicago, IL 60660 or to The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1515 West Ogden Avenue, La Grange Park, IL 60526. For more information call 708-485-2000 or visit online at www.HitzemanFuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
Our sympathy and special prayers for Linda and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
Linda was a great champion of all that is good, true and beautiful in life. Her victories live on. Hugs and prayers from the Benz family during this very difficult time.
Mike Benz
