|
|
Linda Colon, age 70, of Westmont. Beloved wife of Ruben. Loving mother of Aaron (Becki) Colon and Brian (Amy) Columbus. Devoted grandmother of Carlos, Elena, Diego and Christopher Colon and Katherine, Gabi and Brian Columbus. Dear sister of Arthur (Maria) Verrier and the late William Verrier. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday January 10th at St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St., Downers Grove. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020