Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
4801 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Colon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Colon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Colon Obituary
Linda Colon, age 70, of Westmont. Beloved wife of Ruben. Loving mother of Aaron (Becki) Colon and Brian (Amy) Columbus. Devoted grandmother of Carlos, Elena, Diego and Christopher Colon and Katherine, Gabi and Brian Columbus. Dear sister of Arthur (Maria) Verrier and the late William Verrier. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday January 10th at St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St., Downers Grove. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -