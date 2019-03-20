|
|
Linda D. Bielitzki, age 67, at rest on Friday March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Therrien. Loving mother of Martha Bielitzki - Sajdak (Pasquale Maurelli), Morgan (James Patrick) Halloran and stepmother of December Therrien. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and the late Jean (nee Danis) Bielitzki. Dear sister of Mary Jean (Alan) Winiecki, Joseph (Tammy Bettinger) Bielitzki and the late Barbara (The late Richard) Fogerty. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, Il. In lieu of flowers, donations to Chicago Canine Rescue 5272 N. Elston Ave. Chicago, Il.60630. www.chicagocaninerescue.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019