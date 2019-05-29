Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Linda Soldan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Soldan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda D. Soldan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda D. Soldan Obituary
Linda D. Soldan (nee Erikson) age 76. Beloved wife of the late Warren. Devoted mother of Carole (Daniel) Klinger and Kenneth (Cari). Loving grandmother of Rachelle, Ryan, Jeremy and Evan. Dear sister of the late Charlene Meyer. Longtime friend of Bill W. Memorial visitation Friday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Memorial service Friday evening. 7 PM at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now