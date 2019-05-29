|
Linda D. Soldan (nee Erikson) age 76. Beloved wife of the late Warren. Devoted mother of Carole (Daniel) Klinger and Kenneth (Cari). Loving grandmother of Rachelle, Ryan, Jeremy and Evan. Dear sister of the late Charlene Meyer. Longtime friend of Bill W. Memorial visitation Friday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Memorial service Friday evening. 7 PM at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019