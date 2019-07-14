Home

Linda E. Schiestel, nee Guss. Beloved wife of William. Dear mother of Vicky (Steve) Shields, Bill, Michelle (Sean) Foley and the late Tracy. Loving grandmother of Kayla, Ryan, Allison, Katie and Kevin. Dear sister of Joan, Barbara (Phil) Lascola, Nancy (Ed) Langeland, Marilyn Andruch and the late Robert, Janice and Carol. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 10:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. Terrence Church Mass 11 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3 – 8 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
