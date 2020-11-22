Linda Eileen Bulanda, nee McCourt, age 59, passed away November 11, 2020, in Aurora, IL. Linda is survived by her sister, Robyn Sheldon (Jim) nee McCourt; nephew, Glenn Sheldon; aunts, Catherine Reid Kobe & Rosemary Reid Stewart; uncle, Terry Kobe; former spouse, Joseph Bulanda and many loving cousins. Linda was the daughter of the late Robert McCourt & Carole McCourt nee Reid. Linda graduated from Queen of Peace High School in Burbank, IL & later received a certificate in paralegal studies at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, IL
A private burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip, IL. A celebration of life to be planned in the summer of 2021. Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Please visit healychapel.com
to share a memory of Linda E. Bulanda. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the National Fragile X Foundation.