1/1
Linda Eileen Bulanda
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Eileen Bulanda, nee McCourt, age 59, passed away November 11, 2020, in Aurora, IL. Linda is survived by her sister, Robyn Sheldon (Jim) nee McCourt; nephew, Glenn Sheldon; aunts, Catherine Reid Kobe & Rosemary Reid Stewart; uncle, Terry Kobe; former spouse, Joseph Bulanda and many loving cousins. Linda was the daughter of the late Robert McCourt & Carole McCourt nee Reid. Linda graduated from Queen of Peace High School in Burbank, IL & later received a certificate in paralegal studies at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, IL

A private burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip, IL. A celebration of life to be planned in the summer of 2021. Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Please visit healychapel.com to share a memory of Linda E. Bulanda. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the National Fragile X Foundation.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved