Linda G. Kleiber Obituary
Linda G. Kleiber, nee Battistoni, of Elmhurst, IL; beloved wife of the late William R. Kleiber; loving mother of Terese (David) Smith, William P. (Diane) Kleiber and Jeffrey J. Kleiber; proud grandmother of Emily (Ishac) Koussa, Amanda (Ryan) Bauer, Grant (Ele) Kleiber and Brandon (Megan) Kleiber; honored great grandmother of Julia, Anna, Charlotte, Wadih, Clara and Thomas; dear sister of the late Julio (survived by Gracia) Battistoni; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation at Visitation Church, 779 S. York St., Elmhurst, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Private Inurnment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the John Battistoni Memorial Fund, c/o Nazareth Academy, 1209 Ogden Ave., LaGrange Park, IL 60526 or (stjude.org). Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
