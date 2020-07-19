1/1
Linda G. Pollay
Linda Gail Pollay, 80; of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, born in Lynn, Massachusetts; passed away July 16, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife of 53 years to Richard Louis Pollay, retired CEO of Chicago Title Insurance Company; devoted mother of Peter Seth (Martha Parker Jones) Pollay and the late Stuart Pollay. Very proud and loving grandmother "Nana" of Fedora Isabella Pollay and Parker Seth Pollay; dear sister of Fred Enfield, Pamela Marcus, and Richard Enfield. Daughter of the late Max and Layla Enfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Save The Children, www.savethechildren.org. Friends and family will celebrate her life when it is safe to gather in groups. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
July 17, 2020
You will be missed grandma!!! Love you
Jennifer Pollay
Family
