Linda Gene Goldstein age 79. Beloved mother of T.J. (Kerry) Shanoff and the late Micki Rae Shanoff. Loving Nonnie of Harrison Shanoff. Devoted daughter of the late Esther and Milton Goldstein. Caring former wife and friend of the late Stuart Shanoff. Linda's incredible sense of humor, kind spirit, and love will be missed by many family and dear friends. Private service and Interment will be held Tuesday at Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, which Linda co-founded in 1973, www.abta.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2020