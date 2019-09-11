Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Linda H. Slager Obituary
Linda H. Slager, nee Hansen, 81, was a longtime resident of the Edison Park Community. Passed away August 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife for 59 years to Walter E. Slager, Jr.. Loving mother of Mark W. (JoAnn) Slager. Proud grandmother of Brett and Martha Slager. Linda was a member of the Edison Park Woman's Club. Services and interment were private. Memorials may be made in Linda's name to the Anti Cruelty Society, Development Office, and 157 W. Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60654. Info 773-631-1240.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019
