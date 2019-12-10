|
Linda J. Thomas, age 69, of LaGrange, IL, born in Indianapolis, IN. Beloved wife of the late John Wayne Thomas for a wonderful 42 years. Loving mother of Joanna and Brian Thomas. Devoted grandmother of Teagan Foster, Andrew and Alexander Cudiamat. Dear second mom to Denise (Mark) Cudiamat and Jennifer (Joe) Jackolin. Fond aunt and friend of many. Preceded in death by her parents Roscoe and Gladys and her brother Kenneth (Carol) Utter. Linda was a longtime teacher's aide for the Alternative Program at Lyons Township High School. Visitation 3 to 9pm Wednesday, December 11th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at Cox Cemetery, Thorntown, IN 46071 for Inurnment on Saturday, December 14th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Stroke Foundation. For further info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019