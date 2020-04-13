Home

Linda Jane Freewalt Obituary
Linda Jane Freewalt, age 82, of Hanover Park, IL, passed away peacefully at Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI on April 6, 2020. She is reunited with her beloved son, Michael; husband, Frank Freewalt; parents Louise and Joseph Stoudt; and brother, Larry Stoudt. Linda was a caring and generous woman who loved to travel and paint and shared her interests and talents with others and will be missed by many friends and family. Cherished aunt to Beth (Dave) Kluth and Gregg Stoudt (Kerry Beck); great-aunt to Peter (Amanda) Stoudt, Elizabeth (Andy) Bartolotta), Max Kluth, Sarah (Alex) Neve, Abby Kluth (Ben Earle) and Erin Kluth, as well as Nathan, Kinsey and Emma Ernst. Forever remembered by her cousin, Marta Tullis-Rhee, of Littleton, CO; brother-in-law Richard (Joyce) Freewalt and sister-in-law Diane Kramme, as well as nieces and nephews Cheryl (Jim) Howe, Keith (Martha) Freewalt, Eric (Shannon) Freewalt, David Kramme and Steven (Alysia) Kramme.To keep friends and family safe during this time, there will not be a funeral service prior to burial at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton, IL. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Angel's Grace Hospice or the National Hemophilia Foundation. Brust Funeral Home 630-510-0044
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 13, 2020
