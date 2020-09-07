Linda Jean Kinney (nee Oppel), a resident of Woodridge Il., formerly of Olympia Fields, Il. passed away suddenly on September 4th, 2020.



Linda was born in Chicago, Il. on 2/14/41. She is survived by one son, Brian J. (Carolyn) Kinney, a daughter, Margaret A. Kinney, a daughter in law Kathy Kinney (Jeffrey), four grandchildren, Matthew L.(Emily), Steven J. (Laney), Casey and Conor, and two great grandchildren, Oliver L. and Theodore D. Kinney. Her husband Clint Kinney died in 1993, and son Jeffrey died in 2019.



A Memorial Service will be held on November 1st, 2020, location tbd pending restrictions.



Memorials/donations may be made to the Evans Scholars.



Born in Chicago and raised on the South by Thomas and Annis along with her sister Geraldine. Linda took ballet lessons starting at age 4 and continued them through high school. Linda's favorite memories are of her summers traveling to her mother's family cabins at lakes outside of St. Paul Minnesota. She spent every summer there with a very large extended family.



Linda attended Vanderpoel Elementary School, then Morgan Park High School where she was involved in many activities including Student Council, Tri Hi Y's, Sororities, Young Life and Church Groups.



She attended Northern Illinois University for 2 years and married Clinton Ladd Kinney (Casey) in 1961. Clint also attended Morgan Park. Linda was very involved with her kid's activities- Girl Scouts, Swim Team, Fund Raising, Little League, and Church.



Linda's proudest achievements were seeing her children and grandchildren graduate from high school and college and subsequent marriages and children. Linda was a very proud Illini supporter and attended many U of I sporting events.



Linda's lifelong passion was the Cubs. Never missed watching or listening to a game, loved Spring Training and was blessed with a World Series Championship in her lifetime.



Linda was a very supportive Grandma and was happiest in her kitchen baking. Her trays of Christmas cookies were legendary.





