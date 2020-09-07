1/
Linda Jean Kinney
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Jean Kinney (nee Oppel), a resident of Woodridge Il., formerly of Olympia Fields, Il. passed away suddenly on September 4th, 2020.

Linda was born in Chicago, Il. on 2/14/41. She is survived by one son, Brian J. (Carolyn) Kinney, a daughter, Margaret A. Kinney, a daughter in law Kathy Kinney (Jeffrey), four grandchildren, Matthew L.(Emily), Steven J. (Laney), Casey and Conor, and two great grandchildren, Oliver L. and Theodore D. Kinney. Her husband Clint Kinney died in 1993, and son Jeffrey died in 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held on November 1st, 2020, location tbd pending restrictions.

Memorials/donations may be made to the Evans Scholars.

Born in Chicago and raised on the South by Thomas and Annis along with her sister Geraldine. Linda took ballet lessons starting at age 4 and continued them through high school. Linda's favorite memories are of her summers traveling to her mother's family cabins at lakes outside of St. Paul Minnesota. She spent every summer there with a very large extended family.

Linda attended Vanderpoel Elementary School, then Morgan Park High School where she was involved in many activities including Student Council, Tri Hi Y's, Sororities, Young Life and Church Groups.

She attended Northern Illinois University for 2 years and married Clinton Ladd Kinney (Casey) in 1961. Clint also attended Morgan Park. Linda was very involved with her kid's activities- Girl Scouts, Swim Team, Fund Raising, Little League, and Church.

Linda's proudest achievements were seeing her children and grandchildren graduate from high school and college and subsequent marriages and children. Linda was a very proud Illini supporter and attended many U of I sporting events.

Linda's lifelong passion was the Cubs. Never missed watching or listening to a game, loved Spring Training and was blessed with a World Series Championship in her lifetime.

Linda was a very supportive Grandma and was happiest in her kitchen baking. Her trays of Christmas cookies were legendary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved