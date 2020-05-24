Linda Jean Paske (nee Collopy) age 73. Beloved wife of John (ret.-CFD). Devoted mother of James (Kimberly) and Jay (Shannon). Loving grandmother of Donovan, Will, Matthew and Meghan. Dear sister of Nancy Pepper and Kathleen (Mark) Richards. Linda was a "Vis" girl and worked for 49 years at Southwest Oral Surgeons. Funeral services private. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.