Linda Kay Bracken, nee Carter, age 76, of Homewood, IL, died peacefully on September 2nd, after a dauntless battle with cancer. Daughter of Everett J. Carter (1922-2015), she is survived by her mother, Shirley Carter of Princeton, IL, sister Sharon Vaughn of Dallas, TX, brother James Carter of Princeton, IL, daughter, son-in-law & grandson, Deana "Babe" Bracken, Nadim Amiry, and Matthew Bracken-Amiry of Los Angeles, CA, daughter-ish, dear friend, Kathleen Rowan of Chicago, IL, and a beloved extended family. Linda is also survived by cherished friends and clients who loved her for her creativity, giving nature, endless energy, and dry sense of humor. As an interior designer for over 40 years, a longtime patron of Steppenwolf Theater, a tireless volunteer at South Suburban PADS, and lover of her South Side blues "jams", Linda impacted the lives of many. Her memory will live on through all those who love her. Celebrations of her life will be held once we can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, please donate to South Suburban PADS (sspads.org
) or Buddy Guy's Blues Foundation (blues.org
).