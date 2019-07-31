Home

Linda L. Ebbole, age 56. Beloved wife of Steven Carpinelli; loving mother of James, Veronica, and Ava Carpinelli; beloved daughter of Ronald and Deana Ebbole nee Washburn; dear sister of Rocky (Georgette) Ebbole and Dean (Kim) Ebbole; fond aunt of Tonimarie, Nikko, Danielle, Jayce Ebbole; loving relative and friend to many. Memorial visitation will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at Park Ridge Presbyterian Church at 1300 W. Crescent Ave. Park Ridge, IL 60068 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Memorial Service will be at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests to leave a memory of Linda in online guestbook. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
