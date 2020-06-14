Linda L. Krubeck, 73, of Grayslake, formerly of Libertyville and Wheaton, passed away peacefully at her home on June 11, 2020. Linda is remembered for her dedication to her family, her faith and her community. She loved raising her two daughters and was active in their schooling as a member of the school board at St. Joseph School and a regular volunteer. She was the ultimate caregiver always putting others before herself. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed.
Linda is survived by her husband Richard of 51 years, her children Kimberly (Cory) Hinrichs and Cynthia (Rick) Mares; and her grandchildren Hannah, Finley, Emily and Ryan.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30am Thursday June 18th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00pm Wednesday June 17th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl, Libertyville. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, Kellogg Cancer Center, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, or online at foundation.northshore.org/donate. Friends wishing to attend the funeral Mass are asked to preregister at https://stjoseph.ivolunteer.com/funeraljune18. Please sign the guestbook at Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.