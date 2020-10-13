1/
Linda L. Lahey
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. Lahey, 82, of DeKalb died Oct. 10th. She was the loving wife of the late James; dear mother of Larry, Chris, Kevin (Jennifer) and Michael; fond grandmother of six; and dear sister of Robert. Preceded in death by her dear parents, Helen and Elmo Lanzi and her fond brother, William. Her funeral mass will be Friday, Oct. 16 at 1:00 PM St. Mary's Catholic Church, 321 Pine St., DeKalb. Visitation will be Thursday, from 4-8:00 PM at Butala Funeral Home, 1405 Dekalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com or call 815-895-2833.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved