Linda L. Lahey, 82, of DeKalb died Oct. 10th. She was the loving wife of the late James; dear mother of Larry, Chris, Kevin (Jennifer) and Michael; fond grandmother of six; and dear sister of Robert. Preceded in death by her dear parents, Helen and Elmo Lanzi and her fond brother, William. Her funeral mass will be Friday, Oct. 16 at 1:00 PM St. Mary's Catholic Church, 321 Pine St., DeKalb. Visitation will be Thursday, from 4-8:00 PM at Butala Funeral Home, 1405 Dekalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
or call 815-895-2833.