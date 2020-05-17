Linda L. Soch nee Hafencher, 78. She was the loving sister of Christine (Dennis Hood) Williams, Louis J. (late Carol) Hafencher III, and the late Deanna Lynn. She will be missed by all, including her nephews Scott, Jeff and Karl; her great nephews Matthew, Christopher and Noah; her great nieces Madison and Bella; her former husband and good friend Lee; and many cousins, good friends and neighbors. She passed away at home on May 13, 2020. All services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to pulmonaryfibrosis.org
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.