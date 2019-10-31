|
|
Linda Lee Hopper, nee Lingenfelter, 82, of Lake Forest, IL, beloved wife for 40 years of the late Donald Earl (1995), loving mother of Leigh Ann (Peter) King of Winnetka, IL and Amy (Sam) Levin of Deerfield, IL; adored grandmother of Paul, Thomas, Adam, Josh, and Rachel; cherished sister of Diane Cash and Frances Ingram; dear sister-in-law of the late Thomas (Pam) Hopper; treasured aunt and friend of many. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2nd at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest, IL, followed by burial at Lake Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , . For condolence information, please contact Wenban Funeral Home, (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019