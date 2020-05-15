Linda M. Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda M. Campbell, age 67 of Hinsdale, entered into eternal life in the early hours of May 6, 2020 with her two loving sons and faithful companion, Stardust by her side.

Devoted daughter of the late Colonel Peter & Flora Marco; beloved mother of Jonathan (Colleen) Campbell and Matthew Campbell; adoring grandmother of Fallon Campbell; and cherished friend of Debby Montano and countless others. Linda fought cancer with grace and strength while always putting her family and friends needs before her own. Linda's unconditional kindness, generosity, and sense of humor will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a celebration of Linda's life will be a held at a later date. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 14, 2020
So many wonderful memories involve Linda. I am so blessed to have known her and she will be with us at every reunion, always. Rest In Peace.
Ginger
Friend
May 14, 2020
Dear Matt & Jon I wish I had words to take away your heart ache. I knew your Mom through my sister Deb. She was a lovely woman but more importantly a lovely human being. She is going to be missed. I hope knowing she touched so many lives and so many people care will help you a bit through this most difficult time.
Sandy Coyle
Friend
May 13, 2020
Memories from our past
We were so lucky to have so many wonderful memories over so many years. Our loving thoughts are with Linda's family and she will be greatly missed. Love, Donna and Kevin
Donna Gregory
Friend
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family as you mourn the loss of your loved one. May the God of all comfort bring you peace at this difficult time. Matthew 5:4
C H
May 13, 2020
From High School and through all the years, a wonderful and special friend. My Heartfelt Condolences to all of Linda's family. She will be so greatly missed, by so many, such a very, special person. Thanks for so many fond memories. Prayers .
Chris Cafferata
May 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved