Linda M. Campbell, age 67 of Hinsdale, entered into eternal life in the early hours of May 6, 2020 with her two loving sons and faithful companion, Stardust by her side.
Devoted daughter of the late Colonel Peter & Flora Marco; beloved mother of Jonathan (Colleen) Campbell and Matthew Campbell; adoring grandmother of Fallon Campbell; and cherished friend of Debby Montano and countless others. Linda fought cancer with grace and strength while always putting her family and friends needs before her own. Linda's unconditional kindness, generosity, and sense of humor will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a celebration of Linda's life will be a held at a later date. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.