Linda Marie Giacomino, 73, a resident of Round Lake, IL, passed away April 1, 2020 at her home. She was born March 9, 1947 in Chicago to Jesse and Ann Nava. Linda is survived by her husband of 50 plus years, Michael, her sons Michael (Ginna) Giacomino Jr. and Patrick (Monica) Giacomino, her grandchildren Brianna, Alexis, Cierra, Giovanni, and Melissa Giacomino, her siblings Daniel (Nancy) Nava, Leon (Anna) Nava, Dorothy Nava, Antoinette (Tony) Ficarro, Frank Bussalacchi. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Louis Nava Sr., Richard Nava Sr., Diane Larson, and Thomas Nava Sr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. All arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020