Linda M. Kalva nee Berry. Beloved wife of 58 years to Carl J. Loving mother of Michael (Vera), Debbie (Art) Melendez, Kevin and Kristen (Sean) Klatt. Cherished grandma of Michele, Vivian, Patrick and Penelope. Dear sister of the Late David (Late Karen) Berry. Retired employee of TCF Bank. Funeral Services Thursday 10:30 AM at Wolniak Funeral Home 5700 South Pulaski Rd. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 PM. For Info: 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019