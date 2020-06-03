Linda Marie Pecoraro (nee Sansone) passed on to eternal life on May 28, 2020 at the age of 69, surrounded by her husband and five children. She was called home to God after a long, courageous battle with COPD and a more recent battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Linda was born August 20, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois. She was a loving daughter to Anthony J. and Mary B. (Agrifoglio) Sansone. On October 9, 1971 she married Giacomo "Jack" A. Pecoraro, Sr. and was a devoted wife and adored mother of identical twins Joseph Vincent (Kara Merkley) Pecoraro- children Dominic and Michael; and Giacomo Anthony (Jennifer Borah) Pecoraro, Jr.- children Giacomo III, Daniel and Gianna; Rosalie Frances Pecoraro- daughter Arabella Rath; Gina Marie (Todd) MacDonald- children Gavin, Maggie and James; and Mary Catherine (Lindsay) See- daughter Linda Michal.
Linda was a wonderful sister to Chuck (Karen) Sansone, Tom (Janet) Sansone, Dominic (Sharon) Sansone, and sister-in-law to Anthony J. (Berwyn PD) (Dawn) (CPD) Pecoraro, Frances (Lawrence) Higgins and Carol Sansone. She was aunt to 20 nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Joseph and Catherine (Pascente) Pecoraro (whom she fondly called "Dad and Ma"), and her two brothers, Tony Sansone, Jr. and Joseph Sansone.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Staab Funeral Home. Some services will be live streamed.
PLEASE VISIT STAAB.COM FOR EXTENDED OBITUARY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to: The Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter online or the Lewy Body Dementia Association online.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.