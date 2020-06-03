Linda M. Pecoraro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Marie Pecoraro (nee Sansone) passed on to eternal life on May 28, 2020 at the age of 69, surrounded by her husband and five children. She was called home to God after a long, courageous battle with COPD and a more recent battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Linda was born August 20, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois. She was a loving daughter to Anthony J. and Mary B. (Agrifoglio) Sansone. On October 9, 1971 she married Giacomo "Jack" A. Pecoraro, Sr. and was a devoted wife and adored mother of identical twins Joseph Vincent (Kara Merkley) Pecoraro- children Dominic and Michael; and Giacomo Anthony (Jennifer Borah) Pecoraro, Jr.- children Giacomo III, Daniel and Gianna; Rosalie Frances Pecoraro- daughter Arabella Rath; Gina Marie (Todd) MacDonald- children Gavin, Maggie and James; and Mary Catherine (Lindsay) See- daughter Linda Michal.

Linda was a wonderful sister to Chuck (Karen) Sansone, Tom (Janet) Sansone, Dominic (Sharon) Sansone, and sister-in-law to Anthony J. (Berwyn PD) (Dawn) (CPD) Pecoraro, Frances (Lawrence) Higgins and Carol Sansone. She was aunt to 20 nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Joseph and Catherine (Pascente) Pecoraro (whom she fondly called "Dad and Ma"), and her two brothers, Tony Sansone, Jr. and Joseph Sansone.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Staab Funeral Home. Some services will be live streamed.

PLEASE VISIT STAAB.COM FOR EXTENDED OBITUARY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to: The Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter online or the Lewy Body Dementia Association online.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Prayer Service
04:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Requiem Mass
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 2, 2020
Im so very sorry to hear of Lindas passing. My deepest condolences to the Entire family. I first met Linda when I was a receptionist at Wabash Family practice almost 30yrs ago- and then had the privilege of becoming her nurse many years later. She was always So sweet and loved her family more than anything! God Speed
Julie Johnson
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
May she rest in Gods eternal peace and love.
Debbie Annoreno
Friend
June 1, 2020
Jack, so sorry to hear about Lindas passing. She was such a beautiful and caring lady who deeply loved her family and friends. I still remember when we were in Glen Carbon for meetings one year. Margaret and Linda decided they were bored and drove to the riverboat to pass the time. My deepest sympathies to you, the children and grand children. Keep those special memories close to your heart to help you get through this difficult time.
Larry Burnson
Friend
June 1, 2020
Jack, so sorry to hear about Lindas passing. She was such a beautiful and caring lady who deeply loved her family and friends. I still remember when we were in Glen Carbon for meetings one year. Margaret and Linda decided they were bored and drove to the riverboat to pass the time. My deepest sympathies to you, the children and grand children. Keep those special memories close to your heart to help you get through this difficult time.
Larry Burnson
Friend
June 1, 2020
Linda was a very sweet, fun & hard working friend. She was always first to be a help or comfort to others. We raised our older sons together & boy, what great conversations we had when she was in my hairdressing chair! Saddened that we didnt get to do our SteaknShake lunch but we will when I get to Heaven. R.I.P. Sweet fun Linda. May the great memories you made help those who love & miss you to be comforted. (((HUGS)))
Suellen Clarke
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved