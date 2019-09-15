Home

Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-9788
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services
5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major)
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
nee Drahos, age 66. Loving mother of Katie, Kevin, DHS and Brian, Westchester Fire Dept. Beloved sister of John F. (Maureen) and Cheryl Lynn (John W. Slenczka). Aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Former teacher at District #130 and St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. Funeral Service Monday, September 16th 9:15 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Monday 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Info. 773?767?9788. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
