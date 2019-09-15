|
nee Drahos, age 66. Loving mother of Katie, Kevin, DHS and Brian, Westchester Fire Dept. Beloved sister of John F. (Maureen) and Cheryl Lynn (John W. Slenczka). Aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Former teacher at District #130 and St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. Funeral Service Monday, September 16th 9:15 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Monday 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Info. 773?767?9788. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019