Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda O'Donnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda O'Donnell Obituary
Linda O'Donnell, nee Brooks. Age 82 of Des Plaines. Beloved wife of Charles P. Loving mother of Charles Patrick (Sai) O'Donnell Jr., Stephen Gerard O'Donnell, Kathleen (Debra) Guzman, and Patricia Ann (Steve) Patke. Devoved grandmother of Casey Guzman, Kaitlin Patke, Dylan Guzman, Brad Morris, Brendan O'Donnell, and Brianna O'Donnell and great-grandmother of Olivia and Liam. Dear sister of Bill, Terry, Adele, Michael, Richie and the late Benjamin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , . Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 4-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, friends and family will meet at Our Lady of Ransom Church, Mass 10 a.m. Private Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
Download Now