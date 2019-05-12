|
Linda O'Donnell, nee Brooks. Age 82 of Des Plaines. Beloved wife of Charles P. Loving mother of Charles Patrick (Sai) O'Donnell Jr., Stephen Gerard O'Donnell, Kathleen (Debra) Guzman, and Patricia Ann (Steve) Patke. Devoved grandmother of Casey Guzman, Kaitlin Patke, Dylan Guzman, Brad Morris, Brendan O'Donnell, and Brianna O'Donnell and great-grandmother of Olivia and Liam. Dear sister of Bill, Terry, Adele, Michael, Richie and the late Benjamin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , . Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 4-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, friends and family will meet at Our Lady of Ransom Church, Mass 10 a.m. Private Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019