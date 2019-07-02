|
|
Linda Pinnau Doering, 71, of Arlington Hts., loving wife, of 50 years, to Donald; loved mother to Bryan Doering and Stacey (Ryan) Cooke; cherished grandmother to George Cooke; dear sister to Sharon Pinnau and the late Emil Pinnau; and beloved aunt to Holly Flannigan. Linda worked as a retail manager for Von Maur in Glenview for 11 years. Visitation Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. A Funeral Service will be held at 11am, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Feed My Starving Children at www.fmsc.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019