|
|
Linda R. Lauer, age 66, of Winfield, passed away on July 3, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Everett and the late Lorraine Lauer, dear sister of Lawrence (Dean) Lauer; dear aunt of 3; great-aunt of 9 and friend to many. Linda was a member of the McHenry Bicycle Club and Fox Valley Bicycle and Ski Club. It was Linda's request that there be no services. Linda's wishes were to donate her body to the Anatomical Gift Association. Linda's Facebook page will remain open where all are welcome to share photos, final words or special memories there. Arrangements by Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019