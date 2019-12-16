|
Linda Rasinski, 68, passed away on December 10, 2019. As a registered nurse, Linda worked for the Visiting Nurse Association and for Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Linda is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Rachel; grandchildren, Jordan, Nicole, Courtney and Ty; brothers, Michael (Penny) and Robert (Kimberly) and nieces and nephews (Michael Jr., Elizabeth, Megan, and James). Visitation will be at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western, Chicago, IL from 3 to 9 pm on Wednesday December 18. The funeral will be on Thursday December 19 at 1pm at Drake and Son. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chicago Botanical Gardens
www.chicagobotanic.org/donate#tribute_donate.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019