Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hennessey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda V. Hennessey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda V. Hennessey Obituary
Linda V. Hennessey nee Sadler, 65; Devoted wife of Michael; Loving mother of Mike and Eric Hennessey; Beloved daughter of the late Van and the late Shirley and stepdaughter of the late John; Dear sister of the late Mark Sadler. Linda was a longtime teacher's aide at St. Eugene and Immaculate Conception Schools in Chicago. Visitation will be Friday April 26th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral services begin Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to St. Eugene Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at Maryhill Cemetery. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now