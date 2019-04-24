|
|
Linda V. Hennessey nee Sadler, 65; Devoted wife of Michael; Loving mother of Mike and Eric Hennessey; Beloved daughter of the late Van and the late Shirley and stepdaughter of the late John; Dear sister of the late Mark Sadler. Linda was a longtime teacher's aide at St. Eugene and Immaculate Conception Schools in Chicago. Visitation will be Friday April 26th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral services begin Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to St. Eugene Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at Maryhill Cemetery. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019