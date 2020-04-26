|
Linda Allen Walsh, a long-time resident of Winnetka, passed away on April 15th, just 4 days after her 64th birthday. She courageously fought a two-year plus battle with pancreatic cancer, exhibiting strength and optimism throughout her ordeal. Linda was born in Chicago in 1956 to loving parents Ronald Allen (deceased) and Ruth Koch Allen. She was a loving wife to Michael and mother to Christopher ("CJ") and is survived by her loving siblings Cindy (Keith) Smith, Susan Hughes, Stuart (Maria) Allen, Doug (Kathy) Allen and Jim (Karen) Allen and loved by many nieces, nephews as well as other family members and a legion of friends. She also is survived by her German "son", Paul Naser, who lived with the Walsh Family as a high school foreign exchange student. Linda grew up in Winnetka and attended New Trier East High School. She was very active in extracurricular activities as a member of the swim team, water ballet (synchronized swimming) team, New Trier Guard and Girl's Club. Upon graduation in 1974, Linda attended Wheaton College (Norton, Massachusetts), where she studied biology and became a member of the synchronized swim team while spending her junior year at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, as well as a January in Belize. Upon graduation from Wheaton in 1978, Linda moved to Evanston and worked at Baxter Laboratories and Nalco Chemical Company before joining the family business, Allen Visual Systems. She was a Junior League member and one of the first female members of the Union League Club Chicago. Linda married Michael 25 years ago, and they settled in Winnetka spending the last 25 years working, traveling, spending summers in Michigan, attending Cubs games and raising their son, CJ. When not taking care of 'her boys' or walking Kelly, her devoted vizsla, Linda found time to participate in sailing at Sheridan Shores in Wilmette as well as golf, tennis and paddle tennis at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka. In addition to her love for outdoor sports, Linda was a stellar gardener and member of the Winnetka Garden Club. As president of the Winnetka Garden Club, she led the group in its development of a beautiful garden planting at Moffett Mall in downtown Winnetka. Her proudest time was raising and nurturing her son, CJ, who is a freshman at the University of Kansas. Linda will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Because of these Corona Virus times, Linda will be remembered later this spring or summer with a funeral and memorial celebration. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to "The Linda Allen Walsh '78 Endowed Scholarship Fund" at Wheaton College, 26 East Main Street, Norton, MA 02766.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2020