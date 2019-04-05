|
Linda Watson, age 56 of Berwyn. Beloved sister of Ronald (Patricia), Barbara (Michael), Carol (Wayne), Mary Lou (Daniel), and the late Raymond (Beverly). Loving aunt and great-aunt of many. Linda was predeceased by her parents John and Anna Watson. Visitation Sunday, April 7, 2019, 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Monday, April 8, 2019, 8:15 A.M. to 8:45 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Monday 8:45 A.M. to St. Odilo Church, 2244 East Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402. Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019