Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Watson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Watson Obituary
Linda Watson, age 56 of Berwyn. Beloved sister of Ronald (Patricia), Barbara (Michael), Carol (Wayne), Mary Lou (Daniel), and the late Raymond (Beverly). Loving aunt and great-aunt of many. Linda was predeceased by her parents John and Anna Watson. Visitation Sunday, April 7, 2019, 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Monday, April 8, 2019, 8:15 A.M. to 8:45 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Monday 8:45 A.M. to St. Odilo Church, 2244 East Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402. Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now