Linda Wilkinson
Linda Wilkinson, age 69, of Palos Heights, passed away November 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard; loving mother of Christopher (Eleanor) and Brian; dear grandma of Kyle, Jake, Miranda, Oliver, Nolan, Rylee, Kadence, Spencer, Wesley, Cameron, and Laytham; fond sister of Susan (John) Franco, Marjorie (Thomas) Maestre, Michael (Jan) Ternes, and Vince Ternes; cherished daughter of the late Peter and Laura (nee Poole) Ternes; wonderful aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many. There will be a memorial visitation held Wednesday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with a chapel service at 7:30 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Lung Association, www.lung.org would be appreciated. For more information: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
NOV
11
Service
07:30 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
