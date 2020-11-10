Linda Wilkinson, age 69, of Palos Heights, passed away November 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard; loving mother of Christopher (Eleanor) and Brian; dear grandma of Kyle, Jake, Miranda, Oliver, Nolan, Rylee, Kadence, Spencer, Wesley, Cameron, and Laytham; fond sister of Susan (John) Franco, Marjorie (Thomas) Maestre, Michael (Jan) Ternes, and Vince Ternes; cherished daughter of the late Peter and Laura (nee Poole) Ternes; wonderful aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many. There will be a memorial visitation held Wednesday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with a chapel service at 7:30 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Lung Association
, www.lung.org
would be appreciated. For more information: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com