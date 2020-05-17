Linnea Dobner
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Linnea, our loving mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on May 6, 2020. Linnea was in her 90th year. She was the beloved mother of Susan (Alfred), Linda (John), Mark (Pat), Lisa (David) and proud grandmother of Jennifer, Allison (Chris), Kevin (Cassandra), Kelley (Ryan), Kimberly (Daniel), Daniel, Nichol, Tyler, Scott and Zachary. Great Grandmother to Claire, Kendall and Rose. Sister to Lillian Peterson. Predeceased by her devoted husband Jack. A celebration of Linnea's life will be held at the First Congregational Church of Western Springs, 1106 Chestnut Street, Western Springs on Friday, October 2, 2020. Gathering and celebration of Linnea's life in the Church parlor beginning at 10:00 am with prayer service to follow at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation are appreciated.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Prayer Service
11:30 AM
First Congregational Church of Western Springs
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Western Springs
Funeral services provided by
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
