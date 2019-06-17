Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:15 PM
Gomberg , Lionel Lionel Gomberg, age 82, beloved husband of Reva, happily married for nearly 59 years; loving father of Myndee (Jeff) Balkan, Deborah (Steven) Regnier, Gayle (Jeffrey) Brim and Michael (Robyn) Gomberg; cherished Boompa of Max, Elizabeth and Alex Balkan, Jackie and Kenneth Regnier, Logan, Miranda and Madison Brim, Megan and Stone Gomberg; dear brother of Neal (Yvonne) Gomberg; caring brother-in-law of Gerri (Lee) Barnett; treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews. Chapel service Tues, June 18, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. Information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019
