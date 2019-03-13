Lisa A. Segal, nee Gendelman, 101, beloved wife of the late Myron; loving mother of Bob (Christine) and the late Daniel and the late Suzanne; cherished grandmother of Arielle (Nicholas) Giusto and Hayley (Peter) Grano; great-grandmother of Oliver and Karl; devoted daughter of the late Hova and Shlomo Gendelman; dear sister of Solomon, Israel, Froika, and Chaya; treasured aunt and adoptive grandmother to Zlat, Lora, El, and Danny Kogan. Lisa was born in Bender, Moldova shortly after WWI. It was the next war that lead to her traveling throughout Europe before settling in Italy for five years. Here, she worked to assist displaced Jewish persons from WWII - a duty she intimately understood. In 1950, she left Naples by ship - winning a beauty pageant en route - to immigrate to the United States where she joined her Aunt in Chicago. One year later, she married Myron Segal and began her new life as a wife and then as a mother. Lisa was known throughout the North Shore area for her beautiful opera singing and love of the fine arts. She spoke over nine languages fluently and delighted to use this gift to converse in French, Italian or Russian as often as possible. Lisa will be missed every day by her family, from her bright laughter to her adoring kisses. Graveside service Thursday 12 Noon at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ravinia Festival Women's Board Tribute Fund, 847-266-5045. For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary