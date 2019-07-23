Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Lisa McCarthy
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Road
Glenview, IL
Lisa Iskalis McCarthy

Lisa Iskalis McCarthy Obituary
Lisa Iskalis McCarthy age 52 of Northfield. Beloved wife of Kevin McCarthy; loving mother of Maddie, Caroline, Quinn and Mikey McCarthy; devoted daughter of Thomas and Doris Iskalis; dear sister of John (Dana) Iskalis, Jennifer (Keith) Marhefka and the late Thomas (Annalisa) Iskalis; dear daughter-in-law of Jerry and Joyce McCarthy. Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Friday, July 26, 2019 12 Noon at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute, at 225 E. Chicago Ave. Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611 or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019
